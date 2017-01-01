BoE Split On Rate

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England decided to maintain its record low interest rate, in a split vote, as one policymaker considered it appropriate to hike the rate by a quarter point.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the BoE, governed by Mark Carney, voted 8-1 to hold the key bank rate at 0.25 percent. Kristin Forbes voted to lift the bank rate by 25 basis points.



Other eight members of the committee thought that the current stance of monetary policy remained appropriate to balance the demands of the Committee's remit.

The Committee also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at GBP 435 billion.

The bank said the monetary policy can respond, in either direction, to changes to the economic outlook as they unfold to ensure a sustainable return of inflation to the 2 percent target.

