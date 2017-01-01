Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. Economic Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Thursday, the U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended March 11, housing starts and building permits for February are due. Ahead of these reports, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the euro and the yen, it dropped against the pound and the franc.



The greenback was worth 1.0718 against the euro, 113.28 against the yen, 0.9975 against the franc and 1.2344 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.

