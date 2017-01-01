Pentagon Reports Rise In Sexual Harassment, Violence At Military Academies

9:36a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, the US Department of Defense released its Annual Report on Sexual Harassment and Violence at the United States Military Service Academies for Academic Program Year (APY) 2015 - 2016.

Anonymous survey results indicate that rates of past-year occurrence of unwanted sexual contact for academy men and women returned to levels last seen in in APY 11-12. This reflects a statistical increase from rates measured in APY 13-14.



Advertisement

The three academies received a total of 86 reports of sexual assault involving cadets or midshipmen in APY 15-16. Cadets and midshipmen made thirteen reports for an incident that occurred prior to their entering military service.

This year's survey results underscore the unique challenges the academies face in sustaining long-term decreases in the occurrence of sexual assault, the Pentagon said in a press release.

The Defense Department said it will focus its upcoming on-site assessment visits in 2017 to assist with prevention programming at the military service academies.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



