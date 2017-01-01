Trump's Ex-wife Ivana Writing Memoir About Bringing Up Their Children

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump's first wife Ivana is writing a memoir about bringing up their eldest three children, her publishers have announced.

Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, said the book is scheduled for publication in September.

In the book titled "Raising Trump", Ivana Trump reflects on her extraordinary life and the raising of her three children - Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump - and recounts the lessons she taught her children as they were growing up.



Raising Trump is a non-partisan, non-political book about motherhood, strength, and resilience, according to Jennifer Bergstrom, the publisher. Though Ivana writes about her childhood in communist Czechoslovakia, her escape from the regime and relocation to New York, her whirlwind romance, and her great success as a businesswoman, the focus of the book is devoted to Ivana's raising of her children.

Ivana Trump said in a statement released by the publishing house that she will share in the book unfiltered personal stories about Don, Eric, and Ivanka from their early childhood to becoming the 'first sons and daughter.

"Every day, people ask me how I raised such great kids. They are truly amazed when I tell them that there was no magic to their upbringing. I was a tough and loving mother who taught them the value of a dollar, not to lie, cheat or steal, respect for others, and other life lessons."

"We are immensely proud of our mother and excited for the publication of her new book, Raising Trump. She is an amazing mom, teacher and inspiration to all of us. We are incredibly grateful to have grown up in such a loving and close family," Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka said in a joint statement.

They will contribute their own memories to the book.

The Czech-born former model, skier and businesswoman married Donald Trump in 1979. They divorced in a blaze of scandal in 1992.

