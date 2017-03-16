DGAP-News: All for One Steeb AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend Increase to EUR 1.10 per Share. Comprehensive Support for the Digitalisation within the Midmarket Sector. SAP S/4HANA as the Digital Core. (english)

10:14a.m.

All for One Steeb AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend Increase to EUR 1.10 per Share. Comprehensive Support for the Digitalisation within the Midmarket Sector. SAP S/4HANA as the Digital Core.

^ DGAP-News: All for One Steeb AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend All for One Steeb AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend Increase to EUR 1.10 per Share. Comprehensive Support for the Digitalisation within the Midmarket Sector. SAP S/4HANA as the Digital Core.

16.03.2017 / 15:58 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

All for One Steeb AG - Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend Increase to EUR 1.10 per Share. Comprehensive Support for the Digitalisation within the Midmarket Sector. SAP S/4HANA as the Digital Core.

All agenda proposals approved with large majorities / Approximately 83% of the share capital was represented / Growth strategy supported by investments in digitisation products and services / Digitalisation of small to mid-sized enterprises expected to generate tremendous growth opportunities over many years

Filderstadt, 16 March 2017 - The All for One Steeb AG annual general meeting (AGM) held on 16 March 2017 approved all of the administration's proposed resolutions with large majorities. These included the decision to increase the dividend from EUR 1.00 per share (prior year) to EUR 1.10 per share. Consequently, the amount of the distribution will be some EUR 5.5 million (prior year: approximately EUR 5.0 million) for the total of 4,982,000 shares entitled to dividends. In relation to the 2015/16 group earnings after tax of EUR 12.3 million (2014/15: EUR 11.5 million), the dividend payout ratio is 45% (2014/15: 43%). Approximately 83% (83.39%) of the share capital was represented at the AGM.

»Our growth strategy is being supported by investments in our range of digitisation products and services. We are virtually unique in our ability to provide comprehensive support to small and mid-sized enterprises as they undergo digital transformation. This is because we unite the three key elements of digital transformation under one roof, namely technology, process and consulting expertise«, explained All for One Steeb CEO Lars Landwehrkamp. »A powerful vehicle, SAP S/4HANA forms the digital core and plays a critical role along the journey to becoming a digital enterprise. Currently we're also stepping up investments to expand our management consulting business, as customers increasingly face the challenge of not only moving their systems and processes into the digital age, but also transforming their organisational structure and customary corporate culture, not to mention altering entire business models«, added Landwehrkamp. »By reaching out and speaking with customers, I've learned that there is a tremendous need for both strategic consulting and actively designing the digitalisation itself. A great deal of effort and attention are currently being directed towards the transformation to SAP S/4HANA. The potential is enormous and expected to generate tremendous growth opportunities over the course of many years«.



Advertisement

About All for One Steeb All for One Steeb AG (ISIN DE0005110001) is the number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market and a leading IT service provider. The full-service provider's portfolio comprises end-to-end services and solutions across the entire IT value chain, from management and technology consulting, SAP industry solutions and cloud applications up to highly scalable hosting and cloud services out of its German datacenters, where All for One Steeb is orchestrating highly available IT operations for all business-related IT systems - including SAP solutions as well as Microsoft Exchange or Sharepoint. This is why market observers also rank All for One Steeb amongst the leading IT service providers for Outsourcing and Cloud Services, SAP HANA, Business Analytics and Performance Management, Human Capital Management, Application Management Services or Communications and Collaboration. As an SAP Platinum Partner, All for One Steeb is a reliable general contractor and serves with more than 1,300 employees over 2,000 clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, mainly among the manufacturing and consumer goods industry. As a founding member of United VARs, the largest global network of leading SAP partners, All for One Steeb guarantees a comprehensive consulting and service portfolio as well as the best local support in some 80 countries. In the financial year 2015/16, All for One Steeb AG achieved a turnover of EUR 266 million. The company is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.all-for-one.com/english

For the Editorial Department An extensive picture gallery can be found under www.all-for-one.com/press-photos

Online

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6RIAitmUm8

Follow us http://www.youtube.com/allforonemidmarkettv http://www.facebook.com/all41 http://www.twitter.com/AllforOneSteeb http://www.xing.com/companies/AllforOneSteebAG http://www.linkedin.com/company/all-for-one-steeb-ag

Contact: All for One Steeb AG, Dirk Sonntag, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-260, E-Mail dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: All for One Steeb AG Gottlieb-Manz-Straße 1 70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen Germany Phone: +49 (0)711 78 807-260 Fax: +49 (0)711 78 807-222 E-mail: dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com Internet: www.all-for-one.com ISIN: DE0005110001 WKN: 511000 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

554825 16.03.2017

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



