DGAP-Adhoc: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Awarding of the Fortaleza and Porto Alegre airport concessions (english)

10:15a.m.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Awarding of the Fortaleza and Porto Alegre airport concessions

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide / Key word(s): Investment Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Awarding of the Fortaleza and Porto Alegre airport concessions

16-March-2017 / 15:59 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frankfurt, March 16, 2017, 3.53 PM CET

Release of an ad hoc announcement according to Section 17 MAR



Advertisement

Today, March 16, 2017, Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (Fraport AG) was awarded during a public auction the concessions for operating the airports of Fortaleza and Porto Alegre in Brazil.

The fixed concession price for Fortaleza Airport amounted to around 1,505.75 million Brazilian Reais (around 446.81 million euros). In addition, Fraport will pay a variable component amounting to 5 percent of the airport's annual revenue. The Porto Alegre Airport fixed concession price amounted to around 382.01 million Brazilian Reais (around 113.36 million euros), plus variable 5 percent annual revenue related component. Of those fixed concession amounts, around 715.51 million Brazilian Reais (around 212.32 million euros) will be due at closure of the concession agreements. The remaining fixed concession payments will start 5 years after closing and will be spread over the remaining concession terms. The 5 percent revenue-related component is payable over the total concession terms.

The concession terms are 30 years for Fortaleza Airport and 25 years for Porto Alegre Airport.

Currently, Fraport AG is the sole concession holder of the 2 airports. Therefore, the concessions and future results will be fully consolidated on Fraport Group level.

Following the takeover of the concessions, Fraport AG expects an additional accumulated EBITDA at the Group level resulting from the 2 airports of around 350 million euros during the first 5 years and an accumulated negative contribution to the Group result ranging from the mid to high double-digit million euros. Due to the takeover of the concessions and the mandatory capital expenditure, Fraport AG expects an increase in Group financial net debt by up to around 700 million euros in the first 5 years.

Contact: Stefan J. Rüter, Head of Finance and Investor Relations, Phone +49 (0)69 690 74840, Fax: +49 (0)69 690 74843, E-Mail: s.rueter@fraport.de

Information regarding forward looking statements: This ad hoc announcement contains forward looking statements related to the business, financial performance, and results of Fraport Group. These statements are based on assumptions and projections, which are based on currently available information and estimates. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual performance, therefore, may differ materially from what has been expected.

Beyond disclosure requirements stipulated by law, Fraport does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Information regarding financial key figures: Information regarding the calculation of financial key figures can be found in the 2015 Fraport Annual Report. The Annual Report can be found under

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

16-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide - 60547 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 6 90-7 48 42 Fax: +49 (0)69 6 90-7 48 43 E-mail: investor.relations@fraport.de Internet: www.fraport.de ISIN: DE0005773303 WKN: 577330 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

554723 16-March-2017 CET/CEST

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



