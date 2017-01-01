Rand Paul In War Of Words With John McCain

10:55a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senator Rand Paul, R-Ken., struck back at Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., on Thursday after the veteran lawmaker accused his libertarian-leaning colleague of working for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Paul suggested in an interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that McCain's comments are an indication he has spent too long in the Senate.

"I think he makes a really, really strong case for term limits," Paul said. "I think maybe he's past his prime. I think maybe he's gotten a little bit unhinged."



The comment from Paul comes after McCain lashed out at the Kentucky Senator in remarks on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

McCain argued Paul was achieving the objectives of Putin by blocking an attempt to vote on a treaty that would allow Montenegro to join NATO.

"He has no justification for his objection to having a small nation be part of NATO that is under assault from the Russians," McCain said. "So, I repeat again, the senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin."

Paul, who has opposed the expansion of NATO, argued McCain's foreign policy would greatly endanger and overextend the U.S.

"There's a real debate about how big NATO should be and whether or not it's been more provocative than good," Paul said. "We seem to be paying for all of it. Whenever there's a war fought, our soldiers fight it and our dollars pay for it."

