KCG Holdings Seeing Further Upside After Confirming Takeover Offer

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After spiking higher late in the previous session, shares of KCG Holdings (KCG) are seeing some further upside during trading on Thursday. KCG is currently up by 7.3 percent after reaching a seven-year intraday high.



The jump by KCG comes after the trading firm confirmed it has received an unsolicited takeover offer from Virtu Financial (VIRT) valuing the company at $18.50 to $20 per share. KCG said it is reviewing the offer.

