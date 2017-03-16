DGAP-News: BB Biotech AG: Shareholders at the general meeting vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 2.75 (english)

BB Biotech AG: Shareholders at the general meeting vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 2.75

16.03.2017 / 17:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release of March 16, 2017

All proposals of BB Biotech AG's Board of Directors were approved by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held today.



Shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to pay out a dividend of CHF 2.75 per share. Payment will be made on March 22, 2017, the date of record is March 21, 2017 and the ex-dividend date is March 20, 2017.

Shareholders elected the previous board members Dr. Erich Hunziker, Chairman, Dr. Clive Meanwell and Prof. Dr. Dr. Klaus Strein to another one-year term of office.

Investor Relations Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00 Dr. Silvia Schanz, ssc@bellevue.ch Maria-Grazia Iten-Alderuccio, mga@bellevue.ch Claude Mikkelsen, cmi@bellevue.ch

Media Relations Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00 Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

b-public AG, Pfingstweidstrasse 6, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland, Tel. +41 79 423 22 28 Thomas Egger, teg@b-public.ch

www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech's investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.

Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements and expectations as well as assessments, beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are based on the current expectations of BB Biotech, its directors and officers, and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that may change over time. As actual developments may significantly differ, BB Biotech and its directors and officers accept no responsibility in that regard. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and BB Biotech and its directors and officers assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

Language: English Company: BB BIOTECH AG Schwertstrasse 6 8200 Schaffhausen Switzerland Phone: +41 52 624 08 45 E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch ISIN: CH0038389992 WKN: A0NFN3 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX

