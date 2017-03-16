DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Statement on media reports (english)

12:38p.m.

STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Statement on media reports

^ DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Statement STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Statement on media reports

16.03.2017 / 18:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

STADA confirms current media reports that the expert sessions which were planned as part of the structured bidding process have been postponed based on the decision of the Supervisory Board. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board mutually agree that the indicative bids do not yet reflect the fundamental value of STADA. Thus, the company, for the time being, wants to provide the bidders the opportunity to increase their offers. STADA objects current media reports that the delay in the process is aimed to make another committee composed of a private equity company and a strategic investor enter the process.



Advertisement

Additional information for journalists: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Media Relations / Stadastraße 2-18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany / Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-165 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-mail: press@stada.de Or visit us in the Internet at www.stada.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG Stadastraße 2-18 61118 Bad Vilbel Germany Phone: +49 (0)6101 603- 113 Fax: +49 (0)6101 603- 506 E-mail: communications@stada.de Internet: www.stada.de ISIN: DE0007251803, DE0007251845, WKN: 725180, 725184, Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

554937 16.03.2017

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



