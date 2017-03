United Continental Pulling Back After Downgrade By Evercore

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Continental (UAL) has moved back to the downside on Thursday after rebounding in the previous session. Shares of United Continental are currently down by 1.3 percent.



The pullback by United Continental comes after Evercore downgraded its rating on the airline's stock to In Line from Outperform.

