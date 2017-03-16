Downing FOUR VCT plc : Issue of Equity

1:01p.m.

Downing FOUR VCT plc 16 March 2017 Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 16 March 2017 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each ("Generalist Shares") and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each ("Healthcare Shares") pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 8 December 2016 ("Offers") as follows:

2,638,490 Generalist Shares at an average price of 102.95p; and 667,497 Healthcare Shares at an average price of 102.11p.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 22 March 2017.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are summarised follows:

Voting rights Shares in issue per share Voting rights

DSO B Shares of 0.1 pence each 19,911,070 206 4,101,680,420

DSO C Shares of 0.1 pence each 29,926,070 1 29,926,070

DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 925 7,277,203,475



DP2011 General Ordinary Shares of 15,644,066 213 3,332,186,058 0.1 pence each

DP2011 General A Shares Shares of 18,418,614 113 2,081,303,382 0.1 pence each

DP2011 Structured Ordinary Shares 10,678,725 219 2,338,640,775 of 0.1 pence each

DP2011 Structured A Shares of 0.1 12,572,817 113 1,420,728,321 pence each

DP2011 Low Carbon Ordinary Shares 7,575,419 500 3,787,709,500 of 0.1 pence each

DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence 11,239,785 750 8,429,838,750 each

Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each 5,209,537 1,146 5,970,129,402

Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each 2,138,191 1,146 2,450,366,886

Total voting rights 41,219,713,039

Included in this issue of equity under the Offers were allotments to PDMRs as follows:

Director / PDMR Shares allotted Issue price

Generalist Healthcare Generalist Healthcare Shares Shares Shares Shares

Sir Aubrey Director - 5,000 - 100.0p Brocklebank

Following this allotment, Sir Aubrey Brocklebank's shareholding in the Company is summarised as follows: % of shares Share class Shareholding in issue

DP2011 Low Carbon Shares 5,175 0.07%

Healthcare Shares 5,000 0.23%

