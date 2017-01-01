Gold Holds Strong Post-Fed Gains

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled sharply higher Thursday, preserving strong gains in the wake of yesterday's surprisingly sanguine Federal Reserve statement.

April gold rallied by $26.40, or 2.2%, to settle at $1,227.10/oz, a two-week high.



The Fed raised interest rates but projected relatively tepid economic growth for the next three years, meaning rates will rise only gradually from here.

The dollar softened on the news, boosting gold and other commodities.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England held its key interest rate at 0.25 percent this morning, as expected. It was a split vote, however, as one member considered it appropriate to hike the rate by a quarter point.

There was little reaction to a slew of economic data.

Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity grew at a slower rate in the month of March, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed.

The Commerce Department showed a rebound in new U.S. residential construction in the month of February, the report also showed a sharp pullback in building permits.

