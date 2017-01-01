McDonald's Insults President Trump, Blames Hacker

1:58p.m.

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Thursday announced that its Twitter account was "compromised" after its account called U.S. President Donald Trump "a disgusting excuse of a President."

McDonald's official Twitter account sent a tweet at 9:16 a.m. on Thursday, "@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."



Advertisement

McDonald's deleted the message from its official account, however, screenshots are doing rounds in social media.

The tweet was also temporarily pinned to the top of the McDonald's account so that it would be the top message people would see. The message was retweeted more than 200 times and deleted 25 minutes later.

A McDonald's representative said the company has secured the account and is investigating the matter.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



