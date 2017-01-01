Senate Intel Leaders: No Indications Of Surveillance Of Trump Tower

2:01p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's accusations of wiretapping by the Obama administration took another blow on Thursday, as the leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said they have seen no evidence of surveillance of Trump Tower.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Virg., issued a joint statement about the wiretapping allegations.

"Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016," Burr and Warner said.



The release of the statement comes just hours after House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said the intelligence community has determined that "no such wiretap existed."

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., has also said there has been no evidence of an actual tap of Trump Tower.

Trump accused President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower in a series of posts to Twitter earlier this month.

"Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" Trump tweeted.

He added, "How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!"

Trump and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer have subsequently walked back the comments and suggested the president was referring to broader surveillance and other activities.

FBI Director James Comey is expected to face questions about Trump's accusations during a House Intelligence Committee hearing next Monday.

