KKR, CDPQ Reportedly Near $2 Bln Joint Bid To Buy USI Insurance

9:25p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. (KKR) and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec are nearing a deal to jointly acquire insurance broker USI Insurance Services for about $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The deal would value closely held USI at about $4 billion including debt. USI is currently owned by Canadian private-equity firm Onex Corp., which has been running an auction for the Valhalla, N.Y.,-based broker.

USI generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue and has 4,400 associates in more than 140 offices in the U.S., according to its website.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

