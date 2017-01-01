Japanese Market Slips

9:48p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Friday following the mostly lower close overnight on Wall Street and despite a weaker yen.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 79.72 points or 0.41 percent to 19,510.42, off a low of 19,487.92 in early trades.

The major exporters are mixed. Toshiba is rising more than 5 percent and Sony is adding 0.4 percent, while Panasonic is down 0.6 percent and Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Advertisement

Automaker Toyota is lower by 1 percent and Honda is declining 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui is losing 0.4 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is down 0.2 percent and JX Holdings is losingmore than 1 percent after crude oil prices slipped overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Denka Co. is rising more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Tokyo Dome Corp. is losing almost 3 percent, while Kuraray Co. as well as Astellas Pharma are declining more than 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 113 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday, partly due to profit taking following the strength seen in reaction to yesterday's monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow edged down 15.55 points or 0.1 percent to 20,934.55, and the S&P 500 dipped 3.88 points or 0.2 percent to 2,381.38, while the Nasdaq closed up 0.71 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 5,900.76.

The major European markets moved higher on Thursday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index all advanced by 0.6 percent.

A brief rally in crude oil prices fizzled Thursday amid lingering doubts about OPEC's supply quota plan. WTI oil settled at $48.75 a barrel, down $0.11 or 0.2 percent, near its lowest since November.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



