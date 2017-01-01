Mar 16, 11:08 p.m., New York
Boeing US0970231058

Boeing, U.S. Army Sign $3.4 Bln Contract For 268 AH-64E Apache Helicopters

9:52p.m.

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and the U.S. government recently signed a five-year, $3.4 billion contract through which the Army, and a customer outside the U.S., will acquire the latest Apache attack helicopter at a significant savings to taxpayers.

This is the first multi-year agreement for the Apache "E" variant. The Army will receive 244 remanufactured Apaches while 24 new ones will go to the international customer.

