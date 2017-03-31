National Grid Says EU Cleares Sale Of 61% Stake In UK Gas Distribution Business

10:21p.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG) said that the European Commission has cleared the sale of a 61% equity interest in its UK gas distribution business to a consortium of long-term infrastructure investors.



Advertisement

The consortium comprises Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, Allianz Capital Partners, Hermes Investment Management, CIC Capital Corporation, Qatar Investment Authority, Dalmore Capital and Amber Infrastructure Limited/International Public Partnerships.

National Grid expects that the transaction will complete on 31 March 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



