Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors

03/16/17

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.

The Australian dollar rose to 1.4007 against the euro and 0.7690 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 3-day low of 1.4055 and a 2-day low of 0.7664, respectively.



Against the yen, the aussie advanced to 87.21 from yesterday's closing value of 86.99.

Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged up to 1.1002 and 1.0239 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0988 and 1.0224, respectively.

If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.37 against the euro, 0.77 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the kiwi and 1.03 against the loonie.

