Apple Plans To Set Up Two More Research Centers In China

2:13a.m.

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc.(AAPL) said that it plans to set up two more research centers and boost investment in China.



Advertisement

The company plans to build new research facilities in the eastern Chinese cities of Shanghai and Suzhou, on top of centers already slated for Beijing and the southern city of Shenzhen. It also pledged to spend at least 3.5 billion yuan or $507 million on research institutions.

All four centers will open later this year, the company said in a statement on its Chinese website. They will help Apple cooperate with local partners and attract talent from its local suppliers as well as from top educational institutes, according to its press release.

The announcement came a day before Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is scheduled to address a high-profile economic forum in Beijing.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



