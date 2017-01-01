AstraZeneca: FDA Issues Complete Response Letter For ZS-9

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) announced the US FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for ZS-9 (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate). The CRL followed an inspection by the FDA of the ZS-9 manufacturing facility. The CRL does not require the generation of any new clinical data.



Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate is being developed for the treatment of hyperkalaemia by ZS Pharma, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca.

