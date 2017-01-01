Pound Climbs Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound firmed against its major rivals in early European deals on Friday.



The pound advanced to more than a 2-week high of 1.2390 against the dollar, 2-day highs of 140.41 against the yen and 1.2344 against the Swiss franc, from its early lows of 1.2324, 139.74 and 1.2290, respectively.

The pound reversed from an early low of 0.8737 versus the euro, edging up to 0.8688.

The next possible resistance for the pound may be seen around 1.25 against the greenback, 142.00 against the yen, 1.25 against the franc and 0.85 against the euro.

