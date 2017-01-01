Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone Trade Balance

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6:00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is slated to release euro area foreign trade data for January. The trade surplus is expected to fall to EUR 22 billion from EUR 24.5 billion in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the pound and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the U.S. dollar and the yen.

As of 5:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8691 against the pound, 1.0722 against the Swiss franc, 1.0776 against the U.S. dollar and 122.02 against the yen.

