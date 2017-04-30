FTSE 100 Little Changed As Pound Rises

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed on Friday after closing at a record high the previous day. While talk of higher interest rates lifted banking stocks, mining stocks were mixed after sharp gains in the previous session.

The pound hit a more than a 2-week high against the dollar after BoE policymaker Kristen Forbes unexpectedly voted in favor of a 0.25 percent rate hike.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the world's top 20 economies are meeting in Germany today to discuss the global economy.



Given protectionist views of the new U.S. administration, it remains to be seen whether the final statement will contain a pledge to resist all forms of protectionism.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,418 in late opening deals after rising 0.6 percent to close at a record high on Thursday.

Barclays advanced 1.5 percent, Lloyds Banking Group rose half a percent and Royal Bank of Scotland rallied 2 percent.

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings soared 6 percent. The housebuilder expects its pre-tax profits for the year ended April 30, 2017 to be at the top end of analysts' expectations.

AstraZeneca slid half a percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its new drug for high potassium levels in the blood.

Tullow Oil plunged as much as 15 percent after the energy major announced plans to raise about 607 million pounds by way of a rights issue.

