Eurozone January Trade Surplus Lower Than Expected

5:39a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's visible trade surplus eased more-than-expected in January from the previous month, as exports declined and imports increased, figures from Eurostat showed Friday.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus dropped to EUR 15.7 billion from EUR 23.1 billion in December. Economists had forecast EUR 22 billion surplus.



Exports dropped 0.6 percent from December, while imports grew 4.1 percent.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, euro area trade surplus decreased to EUR 0.6 billion in January from EUR 4.8 billion a year ago. Exports grew 13 percent year-on-year and imports climbed 17 percent.

In 2016, Eurozone trade surplus was EUR 271.9 billion versus EUR 238.7 billion in 2015. Exports were broadly unchanged, imports declined 2 percent.

