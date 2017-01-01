Tiffany & Co. Earnings Retreat 3% In Q4

6:00a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.

The company said its earnings dropped to $181.8 million, or $1.45 per share. This was lower than $186.8 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Advertisement

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.23 billion. This was up from $1.21 billion last year.

Tiffany & Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $181.8 Mln. vs. $186.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $1.46 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -0.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



