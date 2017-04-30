European Shares Mostly Higher As Banks Gain On Talk Of Rate Rise

6:15a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks recouped early losses to trade mostly higher on Friday as talk of higher interest rates lifted banking stocks.

Eurozone short-dated bond yields hit five-week highs after ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny signaled that the European Central Bank could hike its deposit rate, currently below zero, before or after it ends its bond-buying stimulus program.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.05 percent at 377.91 in late opening deals after climbing 0.7 percent the previous day.

France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.2 percent while the German DAX was 0.1 percent lower, dragged down by automakers.



BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen fell between 0.7 percent and 1.5 percent as the euro stood tall against the dollar. French automaker Renault slid half a percent and Peugeot dropped 1.3 percent.

Banks traded mostly higher, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas climbing 1-3 percent.

German energy giant E.ON rallied 2 percent after raising 1.35 billion euros through issuance of 200 million new shares as part of a capital increase.

German airport operator Fraport rose more than 4 percent on reporting a 35 percent rise in fiscal 2016 net profit.

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings soared 6 percent. The U.K. housebuilder expects its pre-tax profits for the year ended April 30, 2017 to be at the top end of analysts' expectations.

Finnish firm Nokia edged up half a percent after announcing changes in its organizational structure.

Nordea shares fell 5 percent. The Swedish banking group said it would move its headquarter abroad if a proposed hike of the country's resolution fee goes ahead.

Tullow Oil plunged as much as 15 percent after the energy major announced plans to raise about 607 million pounds by way of a rights issue.

On a light day on the economic front, figures from Eurostat showed that Eurozone's visible trade surplus eased more-than-expected in January from the previous month.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus dropped to 15.7 billion euros from 23.1 billion euros in December as exports declined and imports increased.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the world's top 20 economies are meeting in Germany today to discuss the global economy.

Given protectionist views of the new U.S. administration, it remains to be seen whether the final statement will contain a pledge to resist all forms of protectionism.

