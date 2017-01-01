Yen Climbs Against Majors

6:46a.m.

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen advanced against its major counterparts in European deals on Friday.

The yen bounced off to 139.93 against the pound, from an early 2-day low of 140.47.



The yen ticked up to 121.51 against the euro and 113.54 against the franc, from its previous 3-day low of 122.25 and a 2-day low of 113.93, respectively.

The yen edged up to 113.19 against the greenback and 84.84 against the loonie, off its early lows of 113.49 and 85.21, respectively.

The next possible resistance for the yen may be found around 110.00 against the greenback, 118.00 against the euro, 136.00 against the pound, 111.00 against the franc and 82.5 against the loonie.

