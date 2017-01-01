Early Future Trading Points To Mixed Opening On Wall Street

7:25a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early trading indications in U.S. future index suggest that Wall Street will open higher on Friday. Traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on industrial production, consumer sentiment and leading economic indicators. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading higher.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were advancing 14 points, the S&P 500 futures were unchanged, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were increasing 5.25 points.

U.S. stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday. The pullback on the day came on the heels of the notable strength that was seen in the previous session. The Dow edged down 15.55 points or 0.1 percent to 20,934.55, and the S&P 500 dipped 3.88 points or 0.2 percent to 2,381.38. On the other hand, the tech-heavy Nasdaq peeked above the unchanged line in late trading, closing up 0.71 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 5,900.76.

On the economic front, Fed Reserve's industrial production data for February will be published at 9.15 am ET. The economists are looking for production growth consensus of 0.2 percent, while it declined 0.3 percent last month. Manufacturing production is expected to grow 0.4 percent. Capacity Utilization rate will be unchanged from the prior month to 75.4 percent.

Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for March will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month business inflation was 2.0 percent.



Advertisement

The Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment data for the month of March. The forecasters are looking for consensus of 97.2, slightly up from 96.3 last month.

The Conference board's Leading Indicators for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.4 percent.

The Baker-Hughes North American Rig Count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs report for the week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. Last week, North American Rig Count were 1083 and U.S. rig counts 768. Canada recorded 315 rigs.

In the corporate sector, Tiffany & Co. (TIF) announced a drop in earnings to $181.8 million, or $1.45 per share from $186.8 million or $1.46 per share last year. Revenue rose 1.7 percent to $1.23 billion from $1.21 billion in the previous year.

Sony reportedly planning to discontinue the production of its game console PlayStation 3 or PS3 in Japan after 10 years of launch.

The Japanese site offers the Charcoal Black 500GB model of the gaming machine that was released on August 28, 2014. This is said to be the only remaining model of the PS3 still in production in Japan. Once it is sold out, the shipments would also end soon.

Enel (EN) reported net income from continuing operations of 3.79 billion euros for fiscal 2016 compared to 3.37 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations to ordinary shareholders of the parent company was 0.26 euros compared to 0.23 euros, last year. EBITDA was 15.28 billion euros, down 0.1 percent from previous year. Ordinary EBITDA was 15.17 billion euros, an increase of 0.9 percent.

Apple Inc.(AAPL) said that it plans to set up two more research centers and boost investment in China. The company plans to build new research facilities in the eastern Chinese cities of Shanghai and Suzhou, on top of centers already slated for Beijing and the southern city of Shenzhen. It also pledged to spend at least 3.5 billion yuan or $507 million on research institutions. All the four centers will open later this year.

Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Friday. Chinese shares fell sharply. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 31.49 points or 0.96 percent at 3,237.45, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 21.65 points or 0.09 percent higher at 24,309.

Japanese shares fell as the yen steadied ahead of a G20 finance ministers' meeting in Germany set to be dominated by debate on protectionism. The Nikkei dropped 68.55 points or 0.35 percent to end at 19,521.59 ahead of a long holiday weekend. The broader Topix index closed 0.43 percent lower at 1,565.85.

Australian shares rose, led by banks after steep losses in the previous session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 13.80 points or 0.24 percent to 5,799.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 13.30 points or 0.23 percent higher at 5,840.80.

European shares are on a higher trajectory. CAC 40 of France is advancing 20.74 points or 0.41 percent. DAX of Germany is climbing 7.26 points or 0.06 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is adding 13.13 points or 0.18 percent. Swiss Market Index is improving 2.67 points or 0.03 percent. Euro Stoxx 50, Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, is up 0.31 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



