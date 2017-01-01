Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The University of Michigan releases its preliminary consumer sentiment data for March at 10:00 am ET Friday. Economists are looking for a reading of 97.2, slightly up from 96.3 last month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback dropped against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.

The greenback was worth 1.0743 against the euro, 113.05 against the yen, 0.9961 against the franc and 1.2366 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.

