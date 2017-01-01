$37.6 Billion For Department Of State In Budget

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, President Donald Trump allocated $37.6 billion for the Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 budget blueprint. It includes $12 billion as Overseas Contingency Operations funding.



The budget blueprint includes $3.1 billion to meet the United States' security assistance commitments to Israel and supports other critical foreign assistance efforts, including global health and humanitarian assistance programs, the Sttate Department said. The budget apples $2.2 billion towards new embassy construction and maintenance.

Later this spring the President will release the full FY 2018 budget request with more details on specific funding and programs requested for the Department of State and USAID, along with other Executive Branch agencies.

