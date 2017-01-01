DGAP-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Potential change in the shareholder structure (english)

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Potential change in the shareholder structure

Porsche Automobil Holding SE has been informed that the Porsche and Piëch families are in negotiations as to whether the foundations under the influence of Prof. Dr. Ferdinand K. Piëch shall transfer the major part of their indirectly held ordinary shares in Porsche Automobil Holding SE to further members of the Porsche and Piëch families. At present, it is still unforeseeable whether the aforesaid changes in the shareholder structure of Porsche Automobil Holding SE will in fact occur.



