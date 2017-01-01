Blood Test To Find If A Child Has Autism Developed

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An algorithm based on levels of metabolites found in a blood sample can accurately predict whether a child has Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a recent study has found.



The algorithm was developed by researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the US. It is the first physiological test for autism and opens the door to earlier diagnosis and potential future development of therapeutics.

Autism Spectrum Disorder is estimated to affect approximately 1.5 percent of individuals and is characterized as a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. The physiological basis for ASD is not known, and genetic and environmental factors are both believed to play a role.

