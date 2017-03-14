G4S plc UK DK : Corrective announcement - Director/PDMR Shareholding

11:33a.m.

17 March 2017

Corrective announcement

G4S PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').

This announcement is made to correct the announcement made by the company earlier today and which omitted the notification form received by one of the PDMRs listed belwo.

Awards of deferred shares under the Company's annual bonus scheme for the financial year ended 31 December 2016

On 14 March 2017, the following ordinary shares of G4S plc were awarded to the Company's directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibility within the Company ("PDMRs") named below under the Company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2016.

+-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+



|Name of PDMR/Executive |Role |Number of deferred | |Director | |shares awarded under | | | |2016 bonus scheme |

|Ashley Almanza |Chief Executive Officer |221,116 | | | | |

|Jenni Myles |Group HRD |43,109 | | | | |

|SÃ¸ren Lundsberg-Nielsen |Group General Counsel |49,583

| | | |

|Jesus Rosano |Group Commercial and |40.514 | | |Strategy Director | |

|Debbie Walker |Group Corporate Affairs |33,860 | | |Director | |

|Graham Levinsohn |Regional CEO - Europe |58,313 | | | | |

|Mel Brooks |Regional President - |37,262 | | |Africa | |

|Martin Alvarez |Regional President - |30,487 | | |Latin America | |

|John Kenning |Regional CEO - North |72,579 | | |America | |

|Peter Neden |Regional President - |39,899 | | |UKI | |

|Claude Allain |Regional President - |26,635 | | |Middle East & India | |

|Jon Corner |Regional President - Asia|40,650 | | |Pacific | |

+-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------++-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------++-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------++-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------++-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------++-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------++-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------++-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------++-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------++-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------++-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------++-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------++-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+

The price used to calculate the number of shares awarded was £2.952 per share; being the average closing price of the company's shares on the three business days following the day on which the Company's 2016 results were announced.

The shares are held in trust and will vest on the third anniversary of the date of this award subject to continued employment with the G4S group. No further performance conditions apply. Any dividends payable on such shares during the deferral period will be paid to the PDMRs in the form of shares at the time of vesting.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further detail.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

221,116 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2016.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+--------+---------+



|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |221,116 |

+--------+---------++--------+---------+

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jenni Myles 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

43,109 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2016.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+--------+---------+



|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |43,109 |

+--------+---------++--------+---------+

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

49,583 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2016.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+--------+---------+



|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |49,583 |

+--------+---------++--------+---------+

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jesus Rosano 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Group Commercial and Strategy Director b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

40,514 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2016.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+--------+---------+



|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |40,514 |

+--------+---------++--------+---------+

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Debbie Walker 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

33,860 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2016.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+--------+---------+



|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |33,860 |

+--------+---------++--------+---------+

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Levinsohn 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Regional CEO - Europe b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

58,313 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2016.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+--------+---------+



|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |58,313 |

+--------+---------++--------+---------+

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Mel Brooks 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Regional President - Africa b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

37,262 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2016.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+--------+---------+



|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |37,262 |

+--------+---------++--------+---------+

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Martin Alvarez 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Regional President - Latin America b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

30,487 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2016.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+--------+---------+



|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |30,487 |

+--------+---------++--------+---------+

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name John Kenning 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Regional CEO - North America b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

72,579 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2016.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+--------+---------+



|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |72,579 |

+--------+---------++--------+---------+

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Peter Neden 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Regional President - UK&I b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

39,899 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2016.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+--------+---------+



|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |39,899 |

+--------+---------++--------+---------+

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Claude Allain 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Regional President - Middle East & India b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

26,635 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2016.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+--------+---------+



|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |26,635 |

+--------+---------++--------+---------+

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jon Corner 2. Reason for Notification

a) Position/status Regional President - Asia Pacific b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction

40,650 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2016.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

+--------+---------+



|Price(s)|Volume(s)|

|Nil |40,650 |

+--------+---------++--------+---------+

d) Aggregated Information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A GBP - Pound Sterling

e) Date of the transaction

14 March 2017 f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche Company Secretary

