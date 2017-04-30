European Markets Recouped Early Losses On Bank Strength

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a weak start Friday, but climbed into positive territory by midday. The markets finished little changed overall after the weak start on Wall Street dragged the European markets back near the flat line.

Eurozone short-dated bond yields hit five-week highs after ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny signaled that the European Central Bank could hike its deposit rate, currently below zero, before or after it ends its bond-buying stimulus program. The news also provided a boost to shares of European banks.

Investors were somewhat cautious ahead of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors being held in Germany over the next two days. Given the protectionist views of the Trump administration, it remains to be seen whether the final statement from the meeting will contain a pledge to resist all forms of protectionism.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.07 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.25 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.04 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.10 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.32 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.12 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.36 percent.

In Frankfurt, utility E.ON gained 3.62 percent after raising 1.35 billion euros through issuance of 200 million new shares as part of a capital increase.



German airport operator Fraport rose 4.75 percent after reporting a 35 percent rise in fiscal 2016 net profit.

Generic drug-maker Stada lost 1.04 percent on saying it has postponed the structured bidding process to give rival bidders a chance to improve their offers on the decision of the Supervisory Board.

In Paris, Airbus fell 0.50 percent. French authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption in the civil aviation business of Airbus Group relating to irregularities concerning third party consultants.

In London, Berkeley Group Holdings soared 6.11 percent. The homebuilder expects its pre-tax profits for the year ended April 30, 2017 to be at the top end of analysts' expectations.

Barclays advanced 0.41 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the stock to "Overweight" from "Equal-weight."

AstraZeneca increased 0.64 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its new drug for high potassium levels in the blood.

Tullow Oil plunged 14.75 percent after the energy major announced plans to raise about 607 million pounds by way of a rights issue.

Nokia finished up by 0.50 percent in Helsinki after announcing changes in its organizational structure.

Nordea dropped 0.71 percent in Stockholm. The banking group said it would move its headquarter abroad if a proposed hike of the country's resolution fee goes ahead.

Eurozone's visible trade surplus eased more-than-expected in January from the previous month, as exports declined and imports increased, figures from Eurostat showed Friday. The seasonally adjusted trade surplus dropped to EUR 15.7 billion from EUR 23.1 billion in December. Economists had forecast EUR 22 billion surplus.

Eurozone construction output declined for the second straight month in January, data from Eurostat showed Friday. Construction output fell a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent month-over-month in January, faster than the 0.6 percent drop in December, which was revised from a 0.2 percent decrease reported earlier.

With a steep drop in utilities output offsetting a jump in mining output, the Federal Reserve released a report on Friday showing that U.S. industrial production came in flat in the month of February. The Fed said industrial production was unchanged in February after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in January.

Economists had expected production to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.3 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

After reporting a pullback in U.S. consumer sentiment in the previous month, the University of Michigan released a report on Friday showing that sentiment has rebounded by more than expected in March. The preliminary report showed that the consumer sentiment index rose to 97.6 in March after dropping to 96.3 in February. Economists had expected the index to rise to 97.0.

A report released by the Conference Board on Friday showed that its index of leading U.S. economic indicators climbed to its highest level in over a decade in February. The Conference Board said its leading economic index rose by 0.6 percent in February, matching the increases seen in the two previous months. The index had been expected to rise by 0.4 percent.

