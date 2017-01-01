Tobacco Stocks Moving Notably Higher On Choppy Trading Day
1:44p.m.
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves during trading on Friday, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.
Tobacco stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, however, with the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index climbing by 1.1 percent.
Universal Corporation (UVV) and British American Tobacco (BTI) are turning in two of the sector's best performances in afternoon trading.
