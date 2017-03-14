DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (english)

3:58p.m.

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.03.2017 / 21:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Mr. First name: Olaf Last name(s): Heyden

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of 49,650 stock options granted under a Nonqualified Stock Option Agreement in connection with the Amended and Restated 1991 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-14; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 5995 Mayfair Road 44720 North Canton, OH United States Internet: www.diebold.com

