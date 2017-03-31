Nordex Accepts Krogsgaard's Proposal To Resign; Names José Luis Blanco CEO

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex AG (NRDXF.PK) announced its Supervisory Board has appointed José Luis Blanco, the current COO, as new CEO. He will succeed Lars Bondo Krogsgaard who will be leaving the company with effect from 31 March 2017. After recent disappointment with the company's 2017/2018 expectations, Krogsgaard had proposed to leave the company prematurely by mutual consent. His proposal was accepted by the Supervisory Board.



Lars Bondo Krogsgaard stated: "Nordex is fundamentally stronger than ever, but our credibility has suffered as a consequence of the outlook, and this follows a period, where our handling of communication matters has been criticized. This is, ultimately, my responsibility, and I have therefore proposed to the Supervisory Board that I am released from my contract on mutually acceptable terms in the company's best interest."

Since the merger in April 2016 of Nordex and Acciona Windpower José Luis Blanco has been the Deputy CEO and COO. Previously, he was CEO of Acciona Windpower for more than 4 years. José Luis Blanco will lead the company together with the Management Board members Christoph Burkhard and Patxi Landa.

