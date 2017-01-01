Novartis: Entresto Shows Metabolic Benefits For HFrEF Patients With Diabetes

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported results of a new post-hoc analysis in a subgroup of patients with reduced ejection fraction heart failure (HFrEF) and diabetes suggesting that Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) tablets improved glycemic control compared to enalapril. The findings are based on data from PARADIGM-HF, the largest clinical trial ever conducted in systolic heart failure. The company said, Entresto lowered HbA1c levels - a measure of average blood glucose levels for the past two to three months - after one year of treatment for systolic heart failure, and this effect was sustained over three years of study follow-up.



Entresto is indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for HF in patients with chronic systolic heart failure and reduced ejection fraction. It is not indicated to treat diabetes.

"These results show that in addition to its compelling cardiovascular efficacy, Entresto may have important metabolic benefits for HFrEF patients with diabetes," said Vasant Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis.

