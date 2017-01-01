Expedia Appoints Chelsea Clinton To Board

12:58p.m.

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Online travel booking site Expedia has appointed Chelsea Clinton to its board of directors.

Documents filed with securities regulators say Clinton, the daughter of former US President Bill Clinton and defeated U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, joined its 14-member board.



Advertisement

The company had to increase the number of its directors from 13 to 14 in order to accommodate Clinton, according to securities filings.

Expedia is s controlled by Barry Diller, who owns about 54 percent of the company. Few year ago, Diller had also appointed Chelsea Clinton as a director of IAC/InterActiveCorp, another company that Diller controls.

Expedia, did not disclose how much Clinton would be paid, but said she will receive "in accordance with the company's standard compensation policies."

A non-employee directors at Expedia each earned more than $250,000 in 2015, according to the most recent regulatory filings.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



