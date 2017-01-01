Arconic Announces Multi-Year Supply Deal With Toyota

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Arconic Inc. (ARNC) announced a multi-year supply deal with Toyota North America. Arconic is supplying aluminum to Toyota for its all-new Lexus RX. Arconic will supply Toyota from its plants in Davenport, Iowa, and Danville, Illinois.



The Company estimates that it will grow its automotive sheet revenue from $76 million in 2010 to $1.3 billion in 2018, and across Arconic's full automotive portfolio, 98 percent of Arconic revenues come from products where it is number one or number two in its segment.

