Asian Markets Exhibit Mixed Trend

10:37p.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Monday following the lackluster cues from Wall Street on Friday. News that the G20 finance ministers meeting in Germany during the weekend failed to agree on a commitment to keep global trade free dampened investor sentiment.

The Australian market is modestly lower. In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 16.90 points or 0.29 percent to 5,782.70, off a low of 5,774.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 16.20 points or 0.28 percent to 5,824.60.

The major miners are mostly lower. Rio Tinto is declining almost 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while BHP Billiton is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.6 percent and Evolution Mining is falling more than 2 percent.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is losing almost 1 percent and Santos is down 2 percent, while Oil Search is adding 0.2 percent.

Banking stocks are also mostly weak. ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.5 percent, while National Australia Bank is adding 0.5 percent.

Online jobs portal SEEK Ltd. will pay A$119 million to boost its stake in online tertiary education provider Online Education Services to 80 percent. Shares of Seek are advancing more than 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7692, compared to US$0.7682 on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Japanese market is closed on Monday for the Vernal Equinox holiday. New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan are also lower, while Shanghai, Indonesia, Malaysia and Hong Kong are modestly higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed roughly flat in choppy trading session Friday as traders continued to digest Wednesday's closely watched monetary announcement from the Federal Reserve. A meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors being held in Germany over the weekend also kept some traders on the sidelines.

While the Nasdaq inched up 0.24 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,901.00, the Dow slipped 19.93 points or 0.1 percent to 20,914.62 and the S&P 500 dipped 3.13 points or 0.1 percent to 2,378.25.

The major European markets moved modestly higher on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both edged up by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil prices were steady Friday and finished the week about 0.6 percent higher. WTI oil for April rose $0.03 to close at $48.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

