Wellpet Recalls Limited Amount Of One Recipe Of Canned Topper For Dogs

1:06a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WellPet announced a voluntary recall of a limited amount of one canned topper product, Wellness 95% Beef Topper for Dogs - 13.2 oz, due to potential elevated levels of naturally occurring beef thyroid hormone.



Advertisement

Three best-by date codes of one recipe, 02 FEB 19, 29 AUG 19 and 30 AUG 19, have the potential to contain elevated levels of naturally occurring beef thyroid hormone.

Elevated levels may affect a dog's metabolism and can be associated with anxiousness, increased thirst, increased urinary output and weight loss. However, with prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or difficulty breathing.

These recalled products were distributed at pet specialty retailers throughout North America and online.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



