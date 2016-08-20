Aroma Imports Recalls Nabelsi Brand Thyme For Excessive Levels Of Lead

1:10a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dearborn Heights, Michigan-based Aroma Imports Inc. announced the recall of 450 g and 4.5 kg packages of Nabelsi brand Thyme because the products have the potential to contain excessive levels of lead.

The recalled product, which was distributed from Nov. 7, 2016 until Feb. 22, 2017, contained high levels of lead (422 PPM) based on sampling by the FDA and Illinois Department of Public Health, Environmental Health Protection.



Advertisement

Based on the product's 30 g serving size, the calculated lead result is 12,660 µg per serving, which exceeds the daily limit guidelines of 6 µg per day for children, the 25 µg per day for pregnant women, and the 75 µg per day for other adults.

The 450 g size (UPC: 4670000205314) is packaged in a mostly green foil/mylar bag that is not transparent on either side. The 4.5 kg size (UPC: 6670000205374) packaging is a silver foil/mylar bag. The production date for both sizes is 08/20/2016 and the expiration date is 08/20/2018.

Acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output.

Two cases of high blood levels of lead associated with this product to date have been reported through the Illinois Department of Public Health, Environmental Health Protection.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



