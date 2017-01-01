Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors

1:35a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.

The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 1-month high of 0.7729 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 4-1/2-month high of 1.0294 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.7702 and 1.0275, respectively.



Advertisement

Against the euro, the aussie advanced to 1.3923 from an early low of 1.3963. This may be compared to an early 4-day high of 1.3922.

The aussie edged up to 87.00 against the yen, from an early 1-week low of 86.59.

If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.78 against the greenback, 1.04 against the loonie, 1.37 against the euro and 88.00 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



