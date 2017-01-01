Yen Weakens Against Majors

1:55a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen dropped against its major rivals in pre-European deals on Monday.

The yen fell to 113.07 versus the Swiss franc, 121.25 against the euro and 139.62 against the pound, off its early highs of 112.79, 120.86 and 139.30, respectively.



The yen reversed its early near 3-week high of 112.48 against the greenback, edging down to 112.68.

The yen retreated to 84.58 against the loonie, 79.42 against the kiwi and 87.04 against the aussie, from its previous highs of 84.30 and 78.96, and a weekly high of 86.60, respectively.

If the yen falls further, it may find support around 115.00 against the greenback, 144.5 against the pound, 126.00 against the euro, 116.00 against the franc, 90.00 against the aussie, 83.00 against the kiwi and 86.5 against the loonie.

