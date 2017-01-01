Euro Rises Ahead Of German PPI
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Monday, Destatis is scheduled to issue producer prices for February. Economists forecast Germany's prices to gain 0.3 percent annually, following a 0.7 percent rise in January.
Ahead of the data, the euro rose against its major rivals.
As of 2:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8686 against the pound, 1.0728 against the Swiss franc, 1.0769 against the U.S. dollar and 121.32 against the yen.
