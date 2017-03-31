European Shares Seen Little Changed As Dollar Slips

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open largely unchanged on Monday as the dollar continued to hover near five-week lows in the absence of any overt hawkish guidance from the Federal Reserve.

The dollar is weaker across the board after G-20 ministers failed to agree on a commitment to keep global trade free and open as a result of the U.S. protectionist stance.

Also, Emmanuel Macron remains favorite to win France's turbulent presidential election race, a poll showed on Sunday, as France's presidential election moves into high gear today on the eve of a first televised debate that could help sway legions of undecided voters.

Asian stocks are mostly lower in thin trade, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday ahead of a raft of speeches by Federal Reserve officials due this week, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday. Oil prices continued their downward trend on supply concerns while the weaker dollar boosted gold prices.



In economic releases, the average asking prices for a house in the United Kingdom increased further in March, the latest survey from property tracking website Rightmove showed.

House prices in England and Wales climbed 1.3 percent in March from the previous month, following a 2.0 percent rise in February. On an annual basis, house prices grew at a steady pace of 2.3 percent in the month.

In corporate news, Deutsche Bank AG has fixed the total proceeds from its capital increase against cash contributions at 8.0 billion euros.

UBS Group reportedly said it remains "very pessimistic" about reaching an agreement with French authorities to settle a case of alleged tax fraud that forced the bank to post a 1.1 billion-euros bond to cover any potential penalties three years ago.

Nordex AG has appointed José Luis Blanco, the current COO, as new CEO. He will succeed Lars Bondo Krogsgaard who will be leaving the company with effect from 31 March 2017.

Novartis reported results of a new post-hoc analysis in a subgroup of patients with reduced ejection fraction heart failure and diabetes suggesting that Entresto tablets improved glycemic control compared to enalapril.

Unilever is preparing to sell some of its food brands in a 6 billion pounds or $7.4 billion deal, partly in response to the recently rejected takeover offer from Kraft Heinz, British media reported.

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday as shares of healthcare companies and utilities lost ground, offsetting gains in the financial sector as economic reports on industrial output and consumer sentiment painted a largely positive picture of the economy.

The Dow and the S&P 500 slipped around 0.1 percent while the Nasdaq Composite ended little changed with a positive bias.

European markets eked out modest gains on Friday as the G-20 meeting kicked off in Germany and ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny signaled that the European Central Bank could hike its deposit rate, currently below zero, before or after it ends its bond-buying stimulus program.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.2 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained about 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 index added 0.3 percent.

