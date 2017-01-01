Germany's Producer Prices Rise Most Since 2011

2:27a.m.

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in more than five years in February, figures from Destatis showed Monday.

Producer prices advanced 3.1 percent in February from prior year, the fastest since December 2011, when prices gained 3.5 percent. Prices had climbed 2.4 percent in January.



Nonetheless, the annual rate was slightly slower than the 3.2 percent rise economists had forecast.

Month-on-month, producer prices climbed 0.2 percent, but slower than January's 0.7 percent increase.

Excluding energy, producer prices increased 2.2 percent from prior year and by 0.3 percent from January.

Among main industrial groups, energy prices grew 5.4 percent, though prices of the different energy carriers diverged.

Prices of intermediate goods moved up 3.3 percent and cost of non-durable consumer goods by 2.3 percent. Prices of durable consumer goods rose 1.1 percent and prices of capital goods by 0.9 percent.

